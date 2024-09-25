Sfmg LLC Sells 242 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $221.19.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.