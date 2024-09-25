Sfmg LLC Sells 455 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $400.95 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $401.11. The firm has a market cap of $398.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.88.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

