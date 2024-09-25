SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in September

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SGS Stock Performance
Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SGS has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.
SGS Company Profile
