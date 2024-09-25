SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in September

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SGS has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.