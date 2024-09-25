Shawn Henry Sells 5,500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,321,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $286.47. 2,950,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,198. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

