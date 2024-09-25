Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in September

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

SHECY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.22. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

