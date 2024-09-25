Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 38,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,774. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

