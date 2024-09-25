Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Shopify by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of -472.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

