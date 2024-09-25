Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Expands By 500.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Shares of Absa Group stock remained flat at $20.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

