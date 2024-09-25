Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Expands By 300.0%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AELTF stock remained flat at $0.38 on Wednesday. Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

