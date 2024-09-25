Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Expands By 300.0%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Adacel Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AELTF stock remained flat at $0.38 on Wednesday. Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
