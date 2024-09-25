Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Declines By 83.3%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSEW traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 15,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

