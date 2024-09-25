Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Expands By 238.5%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ANSC stock remained flat at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

