Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Rises By 235.9%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the August 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAGIY traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

