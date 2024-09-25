Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 80.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. BNP Paribas raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock remained flat at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

