Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 80.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. BNP Paribas raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on AFLYY
Air France-KLM Price Performance
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.