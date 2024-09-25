Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 92.2%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.90.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

