Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 92.2%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.90.
About AirNet Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AirNet Technology
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.