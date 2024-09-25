Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Grows By 222.2%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile
