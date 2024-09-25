Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Grows By 222.2%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

