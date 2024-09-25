Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 95.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of AHCHY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,472. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

