Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Decreases By 98.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBKF traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 24,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £563,767.97 and a P/E ratio of 0.05.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

