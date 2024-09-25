Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Expands By 800.0%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

AHKSY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 38,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.