Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 58.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 4,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,569. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

