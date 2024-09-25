Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Drops By 56.3%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Total Return ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 812.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

