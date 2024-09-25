Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Drops By 56.3%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF
