Short Interest in BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Decreases By 73.5%

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned approximately 19.28% of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:INRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $27.13.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
