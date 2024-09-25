Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Expands By 369.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 369.8% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brambles Stock Up 1.8 %

BXBLY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 13,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brambles has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

