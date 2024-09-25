Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Decreases By 58.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.