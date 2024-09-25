Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Decreases By 58.9%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.