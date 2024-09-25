Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Declines By 96.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BT Brands Price Performance
BTBDW stock remained flat at $0.09 on Wednesday. BT Brands has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About BT Brands
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BT Brands
- What is a support level?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.