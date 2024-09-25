Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Declines By 96.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

BTBDW stock remained flat at $0.09 on Wednesday. BT Brands has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get BT Brands alerts:

About BT Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.