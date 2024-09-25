Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Decreases By 83.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 0.6 %

BVVBY traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$44.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.42.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

