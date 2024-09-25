Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Drops By 66.7%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

RENE stock remained flat at $11.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,926. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

