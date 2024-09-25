Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 236.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 236.9% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
CLLNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 32,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $20.77.
About Cellnex Telecom
