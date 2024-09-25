Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 236.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 236.9% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLLNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 32,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $20.77.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

