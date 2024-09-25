Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Drops By 83.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Centamin Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.