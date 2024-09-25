Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Declines By 63.8%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Centrica Stock Down 1.6 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

