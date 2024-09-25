Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Drops By 92.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
CICHY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,660. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.10.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
