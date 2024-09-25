Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Drops By 92.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

CICHY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,660. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.10.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.