Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declines By 65.4%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRHKY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.