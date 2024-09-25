Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Expands By 300.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

CZBS stock remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $51.20.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

