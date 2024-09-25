Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Expands By 300.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
CZBS stock remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $51.20.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
