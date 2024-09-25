Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Declines By 57.0%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

COEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 149,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,433. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.38.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

