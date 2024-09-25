Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 79.6%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
