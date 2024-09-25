Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Drops By 57.1%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 770,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRKN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

