Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Expands By 847.6%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 847.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 8,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

