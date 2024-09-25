Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Increases By 344.4%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DWSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 1,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

