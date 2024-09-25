Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Expands By 374.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 374.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,443. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.16 and a one year high of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.22.
About Desert Mountain Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.