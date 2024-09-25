Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Expands By 374.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 374.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,443. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.16 and a one year high of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.22.

Get Desert Mountain Energy alerts:

About Desert Mountain Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.