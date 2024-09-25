Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Expands By 260.0%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

DYFSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

