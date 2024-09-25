Short Interest in ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Decreases By 93.6%

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECC Capital Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ECRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,147. ECC Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get ECC Capital alerts:

About ECC Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.