Short Interest in ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Decreases By 93.6%

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ECC Capital Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ECRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,147. ECC Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About ECC Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECC Capital
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.