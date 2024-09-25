Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Decreases By 65.7%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NDRA remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 824,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.80. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

