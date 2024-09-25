Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Declines By 74.4%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ENG remained flat at $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

