Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 300.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 4,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.