Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 300.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FDIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 4,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.
