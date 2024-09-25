Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declines By 96.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 103,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,496. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.