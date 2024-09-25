Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Declines By 59.3%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTQI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $412.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

