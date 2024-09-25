Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Drops By 90.9%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.16. 11,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,906. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.