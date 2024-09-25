Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Drops By 68.6%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the August 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 75,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

