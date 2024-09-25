Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Decreases By 75.4%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $358,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,657. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.