Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Decreases By 80.4%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 1.6 %

FEDU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

