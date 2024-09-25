Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 80.8%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
Shares of FELTY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.
About Fuji Electric
