Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 80.8%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELTY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

About Fuji Electric

See Also

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

